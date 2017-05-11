Fantastic Tips For Much Better Personal Financing

Well, you've decided to finally get to grips your financial situation. Good for you! However, there is so much information, that you may not have a clue where to begin. Don't worry, personal finance tips are here! Listed below are some tips that will help you get started and organized so that you can and will improve your financial situation.

Get a credit card that rewards you with frequent flyer miles. This is a great tip only if you are diligent about paying off your card balance monthly. These cards usually give you a big bonus miles bump on your first purchase, plus miles for every dollar you put on the card. You could be earning free flights very quickly.

Buying used can save you a lot of cash. Cars for example, lose up to 20% of their purchase price, just by signing on the dotted line and driving off the lot in it. Let someone else pay for that depreciation by purchasing a car that is a couple of years old. You will still have a low mileage warrantied car, but without the hit to your equity.

If you and your spouse have a joint bank account and constantly argue about money, consider setting up separate bank accounts. By setting up separate bank accounts and assigning certain bills to each account, a lot of arguments can be avoided. Separate banks account also mean that you don't have to justify any private, personal spending to your partner or spouse.

Always buy used cars over new and save yourself money. The biggest depreciation in car value happens during the first 10,000 miles it is driven. After that the depreciation becomes much slower. Buy a car that has those first miles on it to get a much better deal for just as good a car.

Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a little extra something for the stuff you buy anyways. If you use the card to pay for recurring expenses like gas and groceries, then you can rack up points for travel, dining or entertainment. Just make sure to pay this card off at the end of each month.

Create a budget - and stick to it. Make a note of your spending habits over the course of a month. Track where every penny goes so you can figure out where you need to cut back. Once your budget is set for the month, if you find you spend less than planned, use the extra money to pay down your debt.

When you need a loan to finance your real estate buying or selling, try to work with a portfolio lender. A portfolio lender is one that will retain ownership of your loan rather than resell it to third parties. They are superior lenders because they tend to offer more flexible financing and they develop a personal relationship with you.

If you are traveling overseas, be sure to contact your bank and credit card companies to let them know. Many banks are alerted if there are charges overseas. They may think the activity is fraudulent and freeze your accounts. Avoid the hassle by simple calling your financial institutions to let them know.

If you have a credit card with a high interest rate, pay it off first. The money you save on fees can be significant. Very often credit card debt is one of the highest and largest debt a family has. Rates will most likely go up in the near future, so you should focus on repayment now.

Save a little money every day. This can be as simple as skipping your morning drink. A frappuccino can cost $4; that's a small indulgence, right? Pocket change? Well, that $4 on your way to work every day costs you over a thousand dollars a year. That could buy you a great vacation.

If you're opening up a savings account to put your emergency money, always look for a low-risk account, like a high-yield account. Here's an oversimplification: The bank spends your money and then pays it back with interest, but your money is also guaranteed to be there. It's a win-win situation.

