Tips For Taking Control Of Your Personal Financing

Many people think that changing your finances requires extreme effort. This is only true, if you're not really sure what you're doing. If you learn the basics of financial management and how to apply them to your situation, you should easily be able to change your finances. Read on for some advice about how to improve your financial situation.

Avoid adding positions to losing trades. Don't allow a few losing trades to become the start of a bunch of losing trades in a row. It's better just to pull out and start again at another time. Even just a day free of trading can help you out of your funk when you decide to trade again.

Talk to an investment representative or financial planner. Even though you may not be rolling in dough, or able to throw hundreds of dollars a month into an investment account, something is better than nothing. Seek their advice on the best options for your savings and retirement, and then start doing it today, even if it is only a few dollars a month.

Improve your personal finance skills with a very useful but often overlooked tip. Make sure that you are taking about 10-13% of your paychecks and putting them aside into a savings account. This will help you out greatly during the tough economic times. Then, when an unexpected bill comes, you will have the funds to cover it and not have to borrow and pay interest fees.

If you work or go to school full time, try to bring lunch every day. Making a sandwich will save you 6 to 8 dollars on the food that you would buy if you went out to eat at lunch. Bring your lunch to work or school every day to avoid extra spending.

One sure fire way to save money is to prepare meals at home. Eating out can get expensive, especially when it's done several times a week. In the addition to the cost of the food, there is also the cost of gas (to get to your favorite restaurant) to consider. Eating at home is healthier and will always provide a cost savings as well.

Your cell phone is an expense that can vary, depending on the frequency of use. If there are applications or programs that you do not use on your phone, cut these out immediately. Payments for services that you are not making use of, should be eliminated as soon as possible to reduce spending.

Don't just accept any savings account to hold your money. You need to find an account that will protect your funds against inflation. Ideally, you need a high-yield savings account. This will allow you get a better return on your money. Just check whether the rules regarding withdrawing from the account (if you need to have access to the money at short notice), and that there is no investment risk.

Automatic bill payments should be reviewed quarterly. Most consumers are taking advantage of many of the automatic financial systems available that pay bills, deposit checks and pay off debts on their own. This does save time, but the process leaves a door wide open for abuse. Not only should all financial activity be reviewed monthly, the canny consumer will review his automatic payment arrangements very closely every three to four months, to ensure they are still doing exactly what he wants them to.

Bonds are a very stable and solid investment that you can make if you want to plan for the future. These forms of investments are purchased at a fraction of what they will be worth in the future. Invest in bonds if you want to earn a solid payback in the future upon maturity.

If you have multiple credit cards, get rid of all but one. The more cards you have, the harder it is to stay on top of paying them back. Also, the more credit cards you have, the easier it is to spend more than you're earning, getting yourself stuck in a hole of debt.

Put money in a separate account to save for big purchases. When you set your sights on that flat-screen t.v., an expensive pair of shoes or a much-needed purchase such as a new refrigerator, using credit to buy it is always tempting. In the current economy, though, racking up more debt is something to avoid at all costs. Set up a new bank account, preferably one that is harder to get money out of, and have a set amount automatically transferred into it each month.

To keep your credit from worsening, pay back your credit card debt first. Credit card debt is one of the worst kinds of debt you can have. Any time you have extra money to pay off expenses with, focus on getting your credit card debt squared away. This will keep your cards from hurting your credit score.

Buy tires for your car, two at a time. They aren't cheaper that way but it will be much easier on your pocketbook than buying all four at once! For safety reasons, it is often advisable to ask your mechanic to rotate the tires that were on the front of your vehicle to the back and put the new ones on the front.

Sometimes one form of a good is just as good but cheaper than another. Frozen vegetables are often a great example; frozen green beans are just as crisp and tasty as fresh green beans, and often more nutritious due to nutrient degradation after travel time, but cost half as much or less, especially during the winter.

If your employer matches your 401k contributions, maximize your contributions to take advantage of this "free" retirement money. You do not pay taxes on the money you contribute until after you start drawing it as income, so you are actually reducing your tax load in the short term by investing more for the long term.

Make sure you have at least six months worth of savings in case of job loss, injury, disability, or illness. You can never be too prepared for any of these situations should they arise. Furthermore, keep in mind that emergency funds and savings must be contributed to regularly for them to grow.